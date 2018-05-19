Home States Andhra Pradesh

ICDS official jumps to death at Collectorate in Andhra Pradesh

A supervisor working in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at Allagadda committed suicide by jumping from a building on the collectorate premises here on Friday afternoon.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:52 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A supervisor working in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at Allagadda committed suicide by jumping from a building on the collectorate premises here on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Sobha Rani (46) of Allagadda.

She was said to be tormented by her CDPO for quite sometime. As per the version of her relatives, she was also served memos for not attending rallies conducted by the department on various issues. Unable to bear the ‘torture’, she slumped into a state of depression. In the meantime, the CDPOs organised a meeting at the ICDS Department located on the first floor in the Collectorate on Friday.

The ICDS supervisors were invited to attend the meeting. Sobha Rani also attended the meeting along with other supervisors. In the middle of the meeting, she went to the second floor of the building and jumped to death. The ICDS and other staff stood aghast with the unexpected incident.

