Lambasingi, the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh to get tourist cottages by November

Come winter holidays, you will be able to spend ‘more’ time at Lambasingi, the interior tribal hamlet of Chintapalle area in the Visakhapatnam Agency.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Come winter holidays, you will be able to spend ‘more’ time at Lambasingi, the interior tribal hamlet of Chintapalle area in the Visakhapatnam Agency. The hamlet, which draws lakhs of tourists from in and around the State, for recording single-digit minimum temperatures during peak winters, will have enough accommodation for its visitors this year.  

The main complaint of the visitors, till now, had been lack of accommodation in this ‘Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh’. Finally, the Tourism department has brought pace in the construction works of the cottages, meant for the tourists and is sure to get the facilities ready by November this year. Lambasingi came to light after it recorded zero degree Celsius for the first time during December 2012. Lack of accommodation had been a major issue with the tourists visiting Lambasingi. 

The proposal for construction of accommodation in the tourist hotspot was made two years ago. The works are going on at a decent pace now. The Tourism department has allotted about 18.5 acre of land in the hamlet and the facilities coming up there include, cottages for tourists, a restaurant, a kitchen, a conference hall, parking place, play area, landscaped garden areas etc. 

