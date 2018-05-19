Opposition conspiring to create law and order problems: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that opposition parties were hatching a conspiracy to create law and order problems in the State.“What happened in Old Guntur a few day ago? Using molestation of a minor girl as an excuse, they tried to create a law and order problem.

Now the TTD’s decision to remove chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu for his controversial statements is being used to resort to mud-slinging. They are planning 10 such conspiracies to show the State in poor light,’’ he said.

Reviewing the arrangements for Mahanadu, the three-day event of the TDP, at his residence on Friday evening, Naidu said that the TDP and the government were being targeted and efforts were being made to tarnish the image of his government.During the meeting, Naidu enquired with party leaders about the developments in Karnataka and opined that the situation in the neighbouring State was bad and the BJP was undermining the spirit of Constitution and democracy by adopting dubious methods.

The BJP government at the Centre watered down cases against mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy and the cases against YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy would also be dealt with leniently as the saffron party was eyeing political gains, he alleged.Hitting out at a recent survey projecting AP as corrupt State, Naidu sought to question its veracity. He said when 80 per cent of the people were satisfied with the government services and when the benefits of the schemes were directly reaching the beneficiaries, where was the question of corruption? The Chief Minister said villages in the State were showing a marked development with good cement roads, LED street-lights, greenery, 100 percent ODF and tanks full of water.

TDP’s Mahanadu

Mahanadu to be held from May 27 to 29 in Vijayawada

TDP chief Naidu reviews with 16 committees of Mahanadu

30,000 - Number of representatives expected to attend Mahanadu

60 acres - Place allocated for parking

For the first time, Mahanadu to be held at Dallas of US on May 28 and 29

TDP National Representatives Ganta Srinivasa Rao, CM Ramesh and Peddireddy to attend Mahanadu in US.