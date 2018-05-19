Home States Andhra Pradesh

Soon, Capital Region Development Authority to issue Amaravati bonds to raise Rs 2,000 crore

 With an objective to raise money for capital construction, the CRDA will be releasing bonds worth Rs 2,000 crores by May-end.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With an objective to raise money for capital construction, the CRDA will be releasing bonds worth Rs 2,000 crores by May-end. The officials said the credit rating and clearance for issuing the bonds would be obtained next week, post which the bonds will be issued in the market.In the weekly review meeting on Thursday, Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA)officials informed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that they were expecting a credit rating of A or A+. While the credit rating would be given by a rating agency, the clearance for the issuance of bonds would be given by Centre.

“We are working towards AA also. The final rating will be given on May 22. We will most likely get the clearance from the Centre by May 23. So, the bonds can be issued by the end of May,” CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar explained. He added that raising money through bonds, for which the state government would be the guarantor, would help in payment to contractors and other infrastructure development works. 

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu directed the officials to also issue special bonds in the name of ‘Amaravati bonds’, specially for Telugu NRIs, as they are keen on being a part of capital construction. It maybe recalled that the authority had hired an international credit rating agency in April to rate the bonds, and also hired international and domestic counsels to look into the legal aspects of their issuance. 

Meanwhile, CM Naidu said, “Since a large number of people are coming forward to donate money for construction of Amaravati, a special wing should be formed to maintain transparency in transactions.” He asked Cherukuri Sreedhar to create another department to help 30,000 farmer families in the Capital become entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, Sreedhar said a team from London School of Economics  chose Amaravati for a case study to examine the financing and development plans. “Four officials from CRDA have been invited to give a lecture to students from June 4 to 8. After that, a group of students would visit Amaravati for two months and study its success story,” he said.

Capital construction
In the first week of June, CRDA will organise ‘Real Estate Developers’ Conclave’ where national and international firms, like DLF, RMZ, My Home and Mahindra Life Spaces, would participate
CM Naidu will visit inspect the ongoing greenery development and road works in Amaravati on Saturday
Chairperson and MD of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd, Lakshmi Parthasarathy, said the Amaravati Central Park in Sakhamuru will be open for public in six months.

‘Corporate Street’ in Capital
The CRDA is planning to develop ‘Corporate Street’ in the core capital region. The officials said the ‘street’ will house headquarters of corporate institutions. The officials said that an Expression of Interest has already been released, according to which half to one-acre land would be given to the corporate organisations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Capital Region Development Authority CRDA Amaravati bonds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

SC 'rectified' Karnataka Governer's mistake: TDP leaders

pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

20,000 from Andhra Pradesh to appear for JEE Advanced tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders fume at TRS, TDP over their stand on Karnataka issue

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018