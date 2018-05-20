Home States Andhra Pradesh

15 cops hurt in attack on police station in Andhra Pradesh, says SP

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said 15 policemen were injured in a mob attack on a police station at Old Guntur after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested, on Tuesday evening.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:04 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said 15 policemen were injured in a mob attack on a police station at Old Guntur after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested, on Tuesday evening. He said rewards would be announced for policemen who suffered injuries while lathi-charging the crowds in an attempt to disperse them.

Explaining further, he said station house office, Nallapadu, reserve inspector P Vijaya Sarathi, Old Guntur PS CIs P Balamuralikrishna and B Srinivasa Rao, SI G Sivakrishna Reddy and Mangalagiri Rural PS SI Vinod and 10 other policemen suffered injuries. The SP said four special task force teams have been deployed to maintain law and order in Guntur urban limits.

