3D zebra crossing in Andhra Pradesh to rein in speedsters

In a novel bid to bring down road accidents, Visakhapatnam Traffic Police has ideated 3 dimensional (3D) zebra crossing designs.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:09 AM

The first 3D zebra crossing was painted at Scindhia under Malkapuram Police Station Limits as a pilot project | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a novel bid to bring down road accidents, Visakhapatnam Traffic Police has ideated 3 dimensional (3D) zebra crossing designs. The first-of-its-kind-in-the-state patterns will be more conspicuous than their 2D counterparts, helping motorists and drivers spot them from a distance.

The first 3D zebra crossing was painted at Scindhia under Malkapuram Police Station Limits as a pilot project.

It was the Malkapuram PS team that came up with the idea of virtual speed-breakers at major points on the road to check rash driving and thereby make roads safer.

The optical illusion will make drivers slow down automatically, the team opines.

According to ACP (Traffic) Kinjarapu Prabhakar, it remains to be seen how successful the pilot project will be. "We need to observe how it works. There could be two results: Confused motorist may apply brakes all of a sudden as the concept is new to the region or they may slow down appropriately. We sure hope it's the second that happens!" Prabhakar explained on Saturday.

A senior police officer observed that if the pilot project was a success, it could easily be replicated in other areas.

Earlier, the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police Department had installed rubber speedbreakers at junctions to control the speed of vehicles and danger signs were painted in the city's outskirts to alert drivers.

* 1st in state 3D signs conspicuous, will help in checking rash driving.

* As pilot project, first sign painted at Scindhia under Malkapuram PS limits

* Design team: Malkapuram Traffic Police Station

