Activist urges Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to make Telugu administrative language

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu language activist P Gouri Shankar has urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to make Telugu the administrative language for all communications. He said that even though the State government has constituted a committee to promote Telugu, no concrete initiatives were taken up so far.

In a press meet here on Saturday, Gouri Shankar said that he had recently completed a cycle yatra from River Krishna to River Savitri in Maharashtra.

"I pedalled along the banks of River Krishna to River Savitri with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's photo and performed rituals with the holy waters seeking 'strength and wisdom' to him for using Telugu language for all official purposes," he said. He added that his journey took close to 18 months.

"Several States in the country have a dedicated department to promote their languages. But, Andhra Pradesh, which was the first State to be formed on the basis of language, has no such department. Even the committee formed two years ago is only confined to papers. Almost all the States are taking steps to promote and preserve their languages, except us," he observed.