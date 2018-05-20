Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Committee constituted to probe ICDS supervisor’s suicide case

District Collector S Satyanarayana has constituted a special committee to conduct an inquiry into the suicide of ICDS supervisor Sobha Rani.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: District Collector S Satyanarayana has constituted a special committee to conduct an inquiry into the suicide of ICDS supervisor Sobha Rani (46) of Allagadda.Sobha Rani who came to attend the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) meeting at the Integrated Child Development Services Department in the Collectorate here on Friday, jumped to death from the second floor of the building.

As per her relatives, she was tormented by the CDPO Padmavati, which forced the supervisor to take the extreme step. The Collector directed the ICDS authorities to surrender CDPO Padmavati to the Project Director’s office till the completion of inquiry. The special team set up by the Collector, consists of Nandyal RDO, Joint Director of Agriculture and Allagadda DSP.  

He directed the team to submit the inquiry report within three days. ICDS Project Director S Jubeda Begum said the CDPO would be at the PD’s office till the completion of the inquiry.Meanwhile, the family of the deceased with the support of various social organisations and Dalit associations staged a dharna at Allagadda tahsildar office with the body of Sobha Rani.

Alleging that the CDPO harassed the supervisor, they demanded her suspension.Extending their support to the demand, YSR Congress activists also participated in the protest.  The protesters demanded the arrest of the CDPO holding her responsible for the suicide of the supervisor. YSR Congress Allagadda incharge Jitendra Reddy demanded justice to the family of Sobha Rani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vidyaadaan Trust soon in Andhra Pradesh to encourage poor and meritorious students to study Vedas

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s 45-day 'porata yatra' to start from Ichchapuram today

Cargo traffic in ports of Andhra Pradesh registers 15 per cent growth

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex