Andhra Pradesh: Committee constituted to probe ICDS supervisor’s suicide case

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: District Collector S Satyanarayana has constituted a special committee to conduct an inquiry into the suicide of ICDS supervisor Sobha Rani (46) of Allagadda.Sobha Rani who came to attend the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) meeting at the Integrated Child Development Services Department in the Collectorate here on Friday, jumped to death from the second floor of the building.

As per her relatives, she was tormented by the CDPO Padmavati, which forced the supervisor to take the extreme step. The Collector directed the ICDS authorities to surrender CDPO Padmavati to the Project Director’s office till the completion of inquiry. The special team set up by the Collector, consists of Nandyal RDO, Joint Director of Agriculture and Allagadda DSP.

He directed the team to submit the inquiry report within three days. ICDS Project Director S Jubeda Begum said the CDPO would be at the PD’s office till the completion of the inquiry.Meanwhile, the family of the deceased with the support of various social organisations and Dalit associations staged a dharna at Allagadda tahsildar office with the body of Sobha Rani.

Alleging that the CDPO harassed the supervisor, they demanded her suspension.Extending their support to the demand, YSR Congress activists also participated in the protest. The protesters demanded the arrest of the CDPO holding her responsible for the suicide of the supervisor. YSR Congress Allagadda incharge Jitendra Reddy demanded justice to the family of Sobha Rani.