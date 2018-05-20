Drive against unregistered vehicles in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Transport Department is conducting special drives to seize the vehicles that are plying on roads without permanent registration. It is found that 25,857 vehicles, without permanent registration, are plying on roads in Guntur district.

The Transport Department seized 120 vehicles and imposed a fine of `5,000 each recently. The department has decided to continue the drive for creating awareness among vehicle owners on registration. In case they fail to complete registration process, the department will file court case for further action against violators.

As per available information, 12,223 vehicles in Guntur division, 10,505 vehicles in Narasaraopet division, 2,324 vehicles in Piduguralla division and 801 vehicles in Tenali division are yet to be registered. Driving vehicles on road with temporary registration is an offence under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Deputy Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam instructed the officials to conduct special drives to seize vehicles and impose fine on all vehicles plying without registration in Guntur district. He explained that the vehicle owners will not get insurance benefit in case of any untoward incidents, if they do not register their vehicles. He asked vehicle owners to get permanent registration for their vehicles without fail to avoid seizure.