Andhra Pradesh

Five killed, 10 hurt as Tirupati pilgrims' car collides with DCM vehicle in Andhra Pradesh

The victims hailing from Gadivemula village in Kurnool district were on the way to Tirupati when the accident occurred.

Published: 20th May 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Five Tirumala-bound pilgrims from Nandyala were killed on the spot in a road accident near Mamanduru of Renigunta mandal in Chittoor district on Sunday morning. (EPS | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Five persons, including a year-old baby, died and 10 others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap on Kadapa-Tirupati highway near Mamandur under Railway Kodur police limits in Kadapa district on Sunday 

According to police, a group of 12 pilgrims from Gadivemula village in Nandyal rural mandal of Kurnool district was going to Tirumala for darshan and offering of the hair of Devansh one-year-old son of one Praveen (32). 

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when the Bolero in which the pilgrims were travelling collided head on with a Kadapa bound DCM van neared Mamandur. While five passengers of Bolero died on the spot, seven others suffered serious injuries. The driver of DCM van and two others were also hurt. 

The Highway patrol vehicle left for the accident spot and rushed the injured to SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.  The deceased were identified as Praveen (32), his son Devansh (1), Narayanamma (70), Nagaraja Setty (55) and Ramadevi (50). Railway Kodur police registered a case and took up the investigation. 

Andhra Pradesh Kurnool Chittoor

