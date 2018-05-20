Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five killed, seven hurt as car collides with DCM vehicle in Andhra Pradesh

For representational purposes

By UNI

TIRUPATI: Five people, including two children, were killed on the spot and seven others injured when the Bolero car in which they were travelling collided with a DCM vehicle at Mamandur of Renigunta Mandal in Chittoor district, early on Sunday.

The victims hailing from Gadivemula village in Kurnool district were proceeding to here when the accident occurred, police said.

The injured were shifted to Government Ruia Hospital here for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased was also shifted to the same hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

