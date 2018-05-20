Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s 45-day 'porata yatra' to start from Ichchapuram today

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s State-wide ‘porata yatra’ is all set to start from Ichchapuram on Sunday evening. The matinee idol arrived at Ichchapuram at around 7 pm on Saturday. Party workers and his fans associations have made elaborate arrangements for his public address scheduled to be held at Junior College Ground in Ichchapuram at around 3pm on Sunday.

The Jana Sena Porata Yatra, a mix of road shows, padayatras (walkathon) and public meetings, will continue for 17 days in the north Andhra districts and will cover entire State in another 28 days. The aim of the yatra, according to the Jana Sena, is to create awareness among the public on special category status and implementation of bifurcation promises, besides finding out local issues and finding ways and means to address them. Jana Sena party sources said that Pawan Kalyan would interact with fishermen and people suffering from chronic kidney disease at Kapsakuddi village in Kaviti mandal at 9 am on Sunday.

Before the meeting, Pawan will offer Ganga puja at the seashore. After the interaction, he will return to Ichchapuram and offer puja to Ichchapuram Swetchavathi Ammavaru-- the village deity. A bike rally will be taken out to the venue of the public meeting.