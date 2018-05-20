TTD to print 3D pictures of all precious temple ornaments: Official

By PTI

TIRUPATI: The TTD Board that governs the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in nearby Tirumala today said it would print 3D pictures of all precious ornaments at the temple as a safety measure.

"The temple administration, as a safety measure, has decided to create a file of 3D pictures of all the jewels," Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer, AK Singhal told reporters at Tirumala.

He also said if Agama (vedic scriptures defining traditions and rituals in a temple) pundits gave their nod, TTD would telecast on its SVBC channel all the rituals including the Suprabhatham, Thomala and other Sevas conducted for the main deity of Lord Venkateswara.

Singhal said he would soon hold talks with the Agama pundits on the proposed live telecast of the rituals performed for the main deity.