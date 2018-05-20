Vidyaadaan Trust soon in Andhra Pradesh to encourage poor and meritorious students to study Vedas

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam will set up ‘Simhachalam Vidyaadaan Trust’ to encourage the poor and meritorious students to study Vedas/ancient scriptures by providing free training.

As the Devasthanam is already doing some service in these fields with ‘Veda Aagama Naada Paathasaala’ with free board and lodging, Devasthanam hereditary trustee and former Central minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju also opined and directed the officials to do so. Now, the Devasthanam authorities are planning to go ahead with the project.