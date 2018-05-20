YS Jaganmohan Reddy knows nothing about irrigation projects: Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has slammed Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the latter's ignorance over the irrigation projects in the state. The minister said without basic knowledge of how the water resources work, the YSRC chief was criticising the State government for executing various projects.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Umamaheswara Rao said, "You are a first-time MLA. Even during your tenure as an MP (in 2009), you never raised a question or participated in any discussion pertaining to irrigation projects in the Parliament. As a minister, I challenge you to talk if you know anything about irrigation and if you discussed the issues on Constitutional platforms ever."

He came down heavily on the YSRC president for making baseless allegations against Polavaram project, Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Pulichintala and other projects. "You were sent to the US by your father for studies, but you don't know anything on how water resources work," he said.

The minister further said that farmers in the State are in support of the TDP government for developing various irrigation projects. "That is the reason why about 11,200 farmers have visited Polavaram project site, by using the free bus service arranged by us, between April 23 and May 18. But, you (Jagan) continue to spew venom," he concluded.