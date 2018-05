By UNI

HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Advisor DA Somayajulu passed away here in the early hours of Sunday.

He is 64 and survived by his wife and a son.

Somayajulu was also a former advisor to Andhra Pradesh-Economic Affairs and Policy implementation from 2004-2009 and served as a Deputy Chairman, Agriculture Technology Mission.

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has mourned the death of Somayajulu.

In a condolence message, Mr Jagan conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.