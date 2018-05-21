AgriGold customers to intensify stir in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: AgriGold customers and Agents Welfare Association decided to intensify their agitation during a meeting held in Guntur on Sunday. It was decided that Aatma Ghosha Padayatra would be held from Guntur to Secretariat on May 30 and 31. CPI state joint secretary M Nageswara Rao released a poster on the occasion and demanded the government to release Rs 2,000 crores for payment of dues of 19.52 lakh AgriGold customers.

Rao said the government had appointed a three-men committee to look into the case, but meeting to discuss the issues faced by the customers was yet to take place. He added that compensation of `5 lakh was paid to families of the deceased.