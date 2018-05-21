Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Eamcet counselling likely to be delayed

Counselling for AP Eamcet is likely to be delayed as the affiliation of colleges under various State run universities is not yet finalised.

Published: 21st May 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Counselling for AP Eamcet is likely to be delayed as the affiliation of colleges under various State run universities is not yet finalised. From this year, the certificate verification process is going to be done online. However, the government is  yet to make requisite infrastructure arrangements like online verification centres or systems etc.

The results of AP Eamcet were released on May 7 this year and the counselling is supposed to start from May 26. Though All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given the list of permitted colleges and courses in the first week of May, the affiliation of colleges under the universities like JNTU Kakinada, JNTU Anantapur is yet to be finalised. The university officials have just started the process and it is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Meanwhile, the officials failed to make arrangements for the online certificate verification process. 

On the other hand, Telangana government, which conducted its  Eamcet after AP Eamcet, is gearing up for counselling from May 25. Chances of AP candidates, who scored well in TS Eamcet, joining TS colleges are quite high due to the delay in AP Eamcet counselling.N Sujay, who secured a good rank in both AP and Telangana Eamcet, says, “I would prefer to join any of the universities in Mechanical Engineering stream. I have secured a better rank in TS Eamcet and as the counselling schedule of AP Eamcet is not yet finalised, I would prefer joining  Telangana colleges.”Officials of the AP State Council for Higher Education said that the counselling is likely to begin n the first week of June. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AP Eamcet Andhra Pradesh Eamcet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

National political party for BCs coming soon: BC Welfare Association national president Krishnaiah

Andhra Pradesh government to provide 3-phase power to all Naxal-affected villages

Andhra Pradesh: NEET UG results to be declared on June 5

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding