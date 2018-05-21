Andhra Pradesh Eamcet counselling likely to be delayed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Counselling for AP Eamcet is likely to be delayed as the affiliation of colleges under various State run universities is not yet finalised. From this year, the certificate verification process is going to be done online. However, the government is yet to make requisite infrastructure arrangements like online verification centres or systems etc.

The results of AP Eamcet were released on May 7 this year and the counselling is supposed to start from May 26. Though All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given the list of permitted colleges and courses in the first week of May, the affiliation of colleges under the universities like JNTU Kakinada, JNTU Anantapur is yet to be finalised. The university officials have just started the process and it is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Meanwhile, the officials failed to make arrangements for the online certificate verification process.

On the other hand, Telangana government, which conducted its Eamcet after AP Eamcet, is gearing up for counselling from May 25. Chances of AP candidates, who scored well in TS Eamcet, joining TS colleges are quite high due to the delay in AP Eamcet counselling.N Sujay, who secured a good rank in both AP and Telangana Eamcet, says, “I would prefer to join any of the universities in Mechanical Engineering stream. I have secured a better rank in TS Eamcet and as the counselling schedule of AP Eamcet is not yet finalised, I would prefer joining Telangana colleges.”Officials of the AP State Council for Higher Education said that the counselling is likely to begin n the first week of June.