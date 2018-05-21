Andhra Pradesh: Four killed in two road mishaps

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four persons, including a three-year-old, were killed in two separate road accidents in Guntur district on Sunday. In one of the incidents, a married couple, Kommatoti Srikanth (29) and Sarita (25), who were on a motorcycle, along with their three-year-old daughter Akshara, were killed after being hit by a speeding mini-truck that was carrying sand.

The accident took place at Nulakpet of Tadepalli mandal when the couple were returning from the Vijayawada railway station. In the other incident, one Chavali Gopi (26) was hit by a speeding lorry at Kurugalli village of Mangalagiri mandal and died on the spot. Meanwhile, residents of Mangalagiri and Tadepalli staged protest demanding the police to take action against the drivers of the two vehicles.