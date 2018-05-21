Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four killed in two road mishaps

 Four persons, including a three-year-old, were killed in two separate road accidents in Guntur district on Sunday. 

Published: 21st May 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four persons, including a three-year-old, were killed in two separate road accidents in Guntur district on Sunday. In one of the incidents, a married couple, Kommatoti Srikanth (29) and Sarita (25), who were on a motorcycle, along with their three-year-old daughter Akshara, were killed after being   hit by a speeding mini-truck that was carrying sand.

The accident took place at Nulakpet of Tadepalli mandal when the couple were returning from the Vijayawada railway station. In the other incident, one Chavali Gopi (26) was hit by a speeding lorry at Kurugalli village of Mangalagiri mandal and died on the spot. Meanwhile, residents of Mangalagiri and Tadepalli staged protest demanding the police to take action against the drivers of the two vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jana Sena to contest all seats: Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh government turns blind eye as politico runs aqua pond, kiln on land allotted for educational projects

AgriGold customers to intensify stir in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding