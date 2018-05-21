Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to provide 3-phase power to all Naxal-affected villages

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday cleared the proposal, which is estimated to cost Rs 347 crore. 

Published: 21st May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate the establishment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected villages in AP, the State government has decided to provide three-phase power supply in 4,631 villages.    Besides creating employment, the officials said the three-phase project would improve the standards of living of the people in the State.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain and Principal Secretary (IT) K Vijayanand informed the CM that the project would be taken up in the remote LWE-affected villages in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur. 

“Even though all the villages have 24x7 power, three-phase power supply is present in only 341 villages out of 4,972 LWE-affected villages. Now, it will be extended to the remaining 4,631 villages,” they explained.Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar said that with the implementation of the three-phase project, the State government can ensure the facilitation of establishment of MSME firms in the remote villages, thus creating economic development and employment generation. 

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “Expenditure is not an issue. The ultimate objective is to provide reliable and qualitative power supply even to the remote and tribal villages in the State.”He told the officials to focus on ensuring that the people living in rural areas get nutritious food, healthcare, education, drinking water and road connectivity. 

“The primary requirements of all sections of people should be taken care of. We need to focus on malnutrition issue. The government has decided to make the State as malnutrition-free by end of this year. We also need to focus on development of infrastructure and services in tribal areas,” Naidu said.

Creating employment 
4,972 LWE-affected villages in State 
4,631 villages will be provided three-phase power under the project 
341 villages already have 3-phase power supply 
L347 crore cost of the project 
The project would be taken up in the remote LWE-affected villages in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur 
Besides creating employment, the project will improve the standards of living of the people

