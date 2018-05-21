Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government turns blind eye as politico runs aqua pond, kiln on land allotted for educational projects

 MSN Charities has donated 1,258 acres of land to various establishments for educational projects since 1919.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

MSN Charities School

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Endowments Department remains a mute spectator even as lands belonging to Malladi Satyalingam Naicker (MSN) Charities in East Godavari district continues to be encroached by many, including politicians. MSN Charities has donated 1,258 acres of land to various establishments for educational projects since 1919.

A politician who was given land to set up educational institutions pays a measly Rs 16 per acre per annum to the charity organisation through the department when the market rate is between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Malladi Satyalingam Naicker’s life was a fairytale rags to riches story. Though he was born into a family of modest means in a small village named Korangi of East Godavari district, he died a rich man in Myanmar in 1915 with a successful shipping business to his credit. 

Before his death, the philanthropist actively pushed for the strengthening of educational institutions. Naicker gave away 1,258 acres of agricultural land as a source of income to various schools. According to MSN Charities Parirakshana Samithi, which is waging a legal battle to protect the trust’s lands from encroachers, 248 acres at Kalavapadu in Tuni Mandal was taken over by Thota Varahala Venkata Narasimha Rao in 1944. At the time, the lease cost was `4,000 per annum. The amount remains the same to this day. 

“The Thota family makes lakhs of rupees using the lands every year. Aqua pond, brick kiln etc have been set up on the land allotted for educational projects,” committee president Presangi Adinarayana said. 
Repeated attempts to contact  V Trinadha Rao, the regional joint director of East Godavari Endowments Department proved futile. 

Browbeating
MSN Charities Parirakshana Samithi president alleged that the politico was suppressing attempts to get the land back and added that though writ petitions had been filed to raise the lease amount, nothing had changed, so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Godavari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jana Sena to contest all seats: Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh: Four killed in two road mishaps

AgriGold customers to intensify stir in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding