Andhra Pradesh government turns blind eye as politico runs aqua pond, kiln on land allotted for educational projects

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Endowments Department remains a mute spectator even as lands belonging to Malladi Satyalingam Naicker (MSN) Charities in East Godavari district continues to be encroached by many, including politicians. MSN Charities has donated 1,258 acres of land to various establishments for educational projects since 1919.

A politician who was given land to set up educational institutions pays a measly Rs 16 per acre per annum to the charity organisation through the department when the market rate is between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Malladi Satyalingam Naicker’s life was a fairytale rags to riches story. Though he was born into a family of modest means in a small village named Korangi of East Godavari district, he died a rich man in Myanmar in 1915 with a successful shipping business to his credit.

Before his death, the philanthropist actively pushed for the strengthening of educational institutions. Naicker gave away 1,258 acres of agricultural land as a source of income to various schools. According to MSN Charities Parirakshana Samithi, which is waging a legal battle to protect the trust’s lands from encroachers, 248 acres at Kalavapadu in Tuni Mandal was taken over by Thota Varahala Venkata Narasimha Rao in 1944. At the time, the lease cost was `4,000 per annum. The amount remains the same to this day.

“The Thota family makes lakhs of rupees using the lands every year. Aqua pond, brick kiln etc have been set up on the land allotted for educational projects,” committee president Presangi Adinarayana said.

Repeated attempts to contact V Trinadha Rao, the regional joint director of East Godavari Endowments Department proved futile.

Browbeating

MSN Charities Parirakshana Samithi president alleged that the politico was suppressing attempts to get the land back and added that though writ petitions had been filed to raise the lease amount, nothing had changed, so far.