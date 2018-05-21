Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan blows poll bugle, flays BJP, TDP for ‘unkept’ promises

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that he is not a puppet or robot acting at somebody’s behest in New Delhi as alleged by his political rivals.

“I entered politics after a decade-long study with a clear vision and principles. Like Anna Hazare and other leaders, Jana Sena wants to usher in graft-free government and we will make it real in AP after winning the 2019 elections. I won’t become the CM by your applause but I will be CM when you vote for me and make your near and dear ones, including your parents, vote for me in the 2019 elections,” he said.

He was speaking at a public meeting as part of the launch of ‘Nirasana Kavaatu’ (march of dissidents) and ‘Praja Porata Yatra’ at the Surangirajavari grounds in Ichapuram of Srikakulam district on Sunday evening. Pawan said he had supported the TDP-BJP alliance in 2014 elections as he thought the experience of Chandrababu Naidu would be useful for the residual State with the support of the BJP-led Centre. Since the TDP government failed to do so, he said that he had started questioning it. He apologised for not contesting in the 2014 elections. “But it won’t be repeated and the JSP will contest in all the 175 Assembly constituencies and if people bless us, we will come to power,” he said.

Further, Pawan said that the TDP and the BJP failed to fulfil their election promises of the Special Category Status (SCS) for AP and creation of new railway zone. The JSP was the only one which raised its voice at the Tirupati public meeting against the governments for reneging on the promises. Later at the Kakinada meeting also, he said that he had criticised the Centre and the Prime Minister for giving two rotten laddus to the State in the form of special package in lieu of the SCS. Pawan also denied playing to the tunes of BJP high command. “TDP leaders also alleged that PK colluded with the YSRC, which is another lie,” he said.

On the TDP policies, he said that the TDP policies were dividing society on caste lines. He agreed to the TDP leaders’ criticism that he was a novice in politics and immature. “Yes, I know that they are more experienced in betraying the people with false and wrong promises,” said the powerstar. Criticising the TDP government on various issues like Uddanam CKD victims and AgriGold issue, Pawan Kalyan said that the TDP government was busy doing favours to its leaders and not in solving the public grievances.

The TDP government was backing the AgriGold culprits as many of its leaders have close contacts with them. If the JSP comes to power, facts on AgriGold will be announced and render justice to the victims. When audience shouted to comment on Lokesh, Pawan smiled and said that Lokesh is the son of the Chief Minister. “Though the JSP set up a fact-finding committee with many experts and announced that the Centre had to extend `74,000 crore aid to AP, the TDP and the Chief Minister did not respond properly,”he alleged.

On the YSRC, he said that along with the ruling TDP and BJP, it was also responsible for the raw deal rendered to the State. “How can the Opposition leader boycott the Assembly and Jagan say that he won’t step into the Assembly until he became the Chief Minister. It is not at all correct on his part. The Opposition party failed to question the government and solve the public problems by raising issues in the Assembly,” he said.

“Without having a single MLA or MP, I forced the government to take action on the problems of Uddanam CKD victims and If I had five MLAs and one MP, I would have done much more on the public issues. The Opposition has failed on this front,” Pawan said.

Modi no exception

“I am not scared of Prime Minister Modi or BJP or anybody else as I don’t commit any wrong or mistake. The JSP would definitely question the BJP and even Modi on the SCS and other promises. Pawan again assured the people that the JSP and he won’t go back on promises and would serve society to the maximum extent. People would feel the difference between the JSP and other parties.

Earlier, Pawan reached Kapasukuddi, a small fishermen’s village, in Kaviti mandal in the district to kickstart Praja Porata Yatra. After performing puja to Gangammathalli, he interacted with the locals for a while. Pawan took a dip in the sea and participated in Ganga puja. Then he reached Ichapuram and performed special puja to Swetchavathi Ammavaru, the village deity. Thereafter, he went to Surangirajavari grounds where he addressed the public meeting.

At Kapaskuddi, Pawan said: “We will form government in 2019 with the support of people and the purpose of ‘Praja Porata Yatra’ is to understand the issues of various areas. We will definitely solve the problem of Uddanam CKD victims after coming to power.” The JSP will also arrest migrations from the district.