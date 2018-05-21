Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena to contest all seats: Party chief Pawan Kalyan

“I am not a puppet or robot acting at somebody’s behest in New Delhi and entered politics after a decade-long study with a clear vision and seven principles,” said Pawan Kalyan.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  “I am not a puppet or robot acting at somebody’s behest in New Delhi  and entered politics after a decade-long study with a clear vision and seven principles,” said Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party chief at a public meeting at the Surangirajavari grounds at Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district on Sunday evening.   

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that. He had supported the TDP-BJP alliance in 2014 elections as he thought the experience of Chandrababu would be useful for the residual state. Since the TD government failed to do so, he said that he started questioning them. He apologised for not contesting in the 2014 elections. ‘But it won’t be repeated and the JSP will contest from all the 175 assembly constituencies in AP,” he said.  

TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party

