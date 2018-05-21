Lecturer thrashed by Inter girl’s parents over harassment allegations, arrested in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials of Intermediate Board have suspended KN Sai Sathya Murthy, regular lecturer of a junior college, Munchingput in Visakhapatnam Agency, from examination duties, a day after allegations of harassing a girl student. It is also alleged that he replaced her second year Intermediate Mathematics answer sheet, for not accepting sexual favours. The incident came to light after parents and family of the girl came to the college and beaten him up on Saturday.

According to Regional Intermediate Officer, Visakhapatnam district, P Nagesh, they have suspended him from examination duties, following orders from higher officials. He along with District Vocational Education Officer Patrudu will inspect the college and enquire about the case on Monday morning. Nagesh also said that Murthy is not the principal of the college. Being a regular lecturer in the college, he was posted as additional in-charge principal. Nagesh also added that he is most likely to be suspended from his job after inquiry.

“We have informed about the issue to higher officials of Intermediate Board. On Monday, we would check how he changed the answer sheet. Our team will also speak to the victim and will render justice to her,” Nagesh added.On Saturday, parents of the girl student, came to the college and beat up Murthy. According to victims, Murthy sought sexual favours from the girl and threatened that he would deduct marks in the examinations.

Though the victim wrote the Intermediate exam well she got just two marks. Suspecting something fishy, she applied for re-verification but got the same marks. As she became doubtful, she wanted to check her answer sheet through Mee Seva, and found that the answer sheet was not the same she had submitted.

The girl alleged that the lecturer kept the OMR sheet but changed the answer sheet. Munchingput police took the lecturer into custody.