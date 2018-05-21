Home States Andhra Pradesh

National political party for BCs coming soon: BC Welfare Association national president Krishnaiah

Political Joint Action Committee formed to take the initiative forward.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Alleging that all political parties in the country are ignoring the Backward Class community, BC Welfare Association national president and LB Nagar (Hyderabad) MLA R Krishnaiah has said that a new political party will be formed soon.Disclosing this at a meeting of BC sub-caste leaders here on Sunday, Krishnaiah said Political Joint Action Committee (JAC) with Novvudu Venkata Ramana as its chairman was formed to take the initiative forward. Krishnaiah condemned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s comments on lawyers from BC community.

The meeting passed a resolution against the TDP chief, he said. Krishnaiah said that a political party for the welfare of BCs in the country is the need of the hour and alleged that all the existing political parties are seeing them as vote banks. “We have formed a Political JAC to attain power for BCs in the two Telugu-speaking States. All  political parties have been ignoring the demands of BC community which accounts for over 50 per cent of the total population,” said Krishnaiah. 

He alleged that political parties are ignoring them after elections and demanded all political parties to allocate 50 per cent reservation for BCs. “As all parties have failed to fulfil the promises made to us, we are planning to float a new political party. All BC associations will be brought under one platform under this JAC and we will tour the State for people’s support,” he added. 

He said the JAC will form constituency-level committees and an announcement about the political party will be made after one month. BC Political JAC chairman N Venkata Ramana thanked Krishnaiah and assured that he would visit all the 13 districts to elicit the opinion of various leaders. 

BC Welfare Association

