Age limit for RTC staff likely to be raised in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first board meeting of APSRTC which was held in the city on Monday passed a resolution to increase the age limit of the employees from 58 to 60 after taking the opinion of legal experts into consideration. Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, who recently assumed office as the chairman of the corporation, chaired the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramaiah said that officials are directed to explore all the possibilities for revenue augmentation and bring out the corporation from red. The board committee members also reviewed the decisions taken by the corporation since 2016, which include asset sharing between AP and Telangana, purchase of new buses, redressal of pending issues, scrapping of unfit buses, income and expenditure of last two years and cargo transportation business. He said that they would come up with the final decision regarding the retirement age proposal in the next board meeting.RTC vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu and others were also present.