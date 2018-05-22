Home States Andhra Pradesh

All temple jewellery safe, rituals being performed as per agamas: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams EO

Anil Kumar Singhal said funds are being used for the development of the temple and better facilities for pilgrims. 

Published: 22nd May 2018 05:28 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal maintained that all the jewellery of Lord Venkateswara as mentioned in Tiruvabharanam Register of 1952 were safe and sound. 

Interacting with media persons after meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, the executive officer said that there should not be any doubt over the safety of the temple jewelry. 

Singhal, who showed the records, and reports of Justice Wadhwa and Justice Jagannatha Rao committees to the Chief Minister, reiterated that pink diamond, as being alleged by the former Chief Priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu was never there. “What was there was ruby, which broke during Garuda Seva in 2001. Even it was mentioned by former executive officer IYR Krishna Rao himself in his report,” he explained. 

TTD Board of Trustees Chairman P Sudhakar Yadav said where is the question of inquiry when there is no issue to inquire. “The pink diamond, which Ramana Deekshithulu is claiming was not there in the records. If the pink diamond was there, the former Chief Priest, himself should tell where it is,” he said. 

With regard to allegations of digging in Srivari Potu (Temple kitchen in Tirumala temple), the TTD EO maintained that no such activity was carried out. “Small repairs are taken up from time to time, following the advice of Agama advisors. Recent repairs were for replacing few bricks near the kitchen stoves. No structural change was made. Even before carrying out that repair works, advise of the resident Agama Advisor Sundaravadana Bhatacharyulu was taken,” he said. 

Stating that there are no discrepancies in the temple management, as being claimed, he maintained that every ritual in the temple is being conducted as per Agama Sastra. He said funds are being used for the development of the temple and better facilities for pilgrims. 

It is learnt that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken an exception to the baseless allegations leveled against the TTD and directed the TTD Executive Officer to ensure the sanctity of the temple is protected at all costs. 

