Andhra Pradesh: ‘Attack BJP’ to be key focus of TDP Mahanadu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP seems to be in no mood to spare the BJP-led NDA government and decided to continue its tirade against the saffron party in the upcoming Mahanadu (May 27 to 29), the three-day conclave of the ruling party. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who chaired the resolutions committee meeting in his chamber at Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, said that 36 resolutions would be adopted in the three-day annual convention of the party and the focus will be on the current political developments in the country.

He said in Mahanadu, the role of TDP in national politics and Central government’s domination of the States with regard to funding will be discussed.“The terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission clearly shows that Centre does not give importance to the States. The illogical decisions of the Centre are putting State economies in jeopardy,” he said.

Yanamala said they would discuss the impact of demonetisation, GST, banking reforms, increasing pressure on the pockets of common man will be discussed at length in the meeting. With regard to political developments, the party senior leader took exception to the BJP’s tactics in Karnataka.He accused the BJP of resorting to purchase of MLAs and its leader Gali Janardhan Reddy and Sriramulu negotiated with Congress and JD (S) MLAs. “Audio tapes of the conversation between Janardhan Reddy and Congress MLAs for striking a deal got exposed. Why is BJP not responding to the development?” he said.

The senior TDP leader questioned why YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who often raises the issue of audio tapes with regard to ‘cash for vote’ issue in Telangana, is not commenting on audio tapes issue in Karnataka.He also questioned the silence of Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan on the issue. He demanded the BJP-led Central government inquire into the issue and come out with facts.