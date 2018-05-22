Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Attack BJP’ to be key focus of TDP Mahanadu

Yanamala said they would discuss the impact of demonetisation, GST, banking reforms, increasing pressure on the pockets of common man will be discussed at length in the meeting.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP seems to be in no mood to spare the BJP-led NDA government and decided to continue its tirade against the saffron party in the upcoming Mahanadu (May 27 to 29), the three-day conclave of the ruling party. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who chaired the resolutions committee meeting in his chamber at Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, said that 36 resolutions would be adopted in the three-day annual convention of the party and the focus will be on the current political developments in the country.

He said in Mahanadu, the role of TDP in national politics and Central government’s domination of the States with regard to funding will be discussed.“The terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission clearly shows that Centre does not give importance to the States. The illogical decisions of the Centre are putting State economies in jeopardy,” he said.

Yanamala said they would discuss the impact of demonetisation, GST, banking reforms, increasing pressure on the pockets of common man will be discussed at length in the meeting. With regard to political developments, the party senior leader took exception to the BJP’s tactics in Karnataka.He accused the BJP of resorting to purchase of MLAs and its leader Gali Janardhan Reddy and Sriramulu negotiated with Congress and JD (S) MLAs.  “Audio tapes of the conversation between Janardhan Reddy and Congress MLAs for striking a deal got exposed. Why is BJP not responding to the development?” he said.

The senior TDP leader questioned why YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who often raises the issue of audio tapes with regard to ‘cash for vote’ issue in Telangana, is not commenting on audio tapes issue in Karnataka.He also questioned the silence of Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan on the issue. He demanded the BJP-led Central government inquire into the issue and come out with facts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Math head backs sacked Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chief  priest, IYR calls him whistleblower

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs helped Congress in Karnataka: BJP

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission mulls remodelling Group 1, 2 and 3 exams

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures