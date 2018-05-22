Andhra Pradesh: Krishna district kabaddi association dissolved, move flayed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: State Kabaddi Association president KE Prabhakar and general secretary V Veera Lankaiah have dissolved its Krishna district body and suspended secretary Yalamanchili Srikanth, along with other members. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting called by Prabhakar and Lankaiah in Kurnool on Monday. Reportedly, the move was a disciplinary action against the Krishna District Kabaddi Association secretary and members for not approaching the State body to report the irregularities.

“We took the decision to dissolve the existing association as the members have utterly failed to bring the issues to our notice. They are taking unilateral decisions. And, to gain sympathy, they involved women players in the issue and accused the State association members of being corrupt,” KE Prabhakar said.

In the emergency meeting, the association president also formed a five-member committee to look into the allegations of corruption in the issuance of Form-2 certificates and sexual harassment against general secretary Veera Lankaiah. The committee members include Krishna District Kabaddi Association president Kadiyala Buchibabu, Venkateswara Rao, R Prasad, N Yona Raju and Ch Sudhakar.

Addressing the media, Prabhakar said that the allegations made by Srikanth and women players were intentional and baseless. “Veera Lankaiah has been known to us for the last two decades. His service to the association and kabaddi should be remembered before levelling any charges against him,” he said.

Giving clean chit to Lankaiah, Prabhakarsaid, “Srikanth has been suspended as secretary of the Krishna District Kabaddi Association. The five-member committee will elect new office-bearers soon.”

Disagreeing with Prabhakar’s decision, Srikanth said the State Kabaddi Association president had no power to dissolve a district association and that only the general body could take such an action. He further came down heavily on the association president for taking action against him instead of accused Veera Lankaiah.

“I wonder how could they dissolve the association without the approval of the general body. The State association should follow the bylaws and take necessary action against us if we are proved wrong. To save their members, the president axed us,” Srikanth said.Srikanth added he would meet Governor ESL Narasimhan and CM soon.

“I am ready for a legal fight against the State association. Investigation into the case filed against Veera Lankaiah should be conducted by a judge to ensure justice is done to the players. We have proof that Veera Lankaiah sold more than 100 Form-2 certificates with the help of government officials,” he said.