Andhra Pradesh: Sparks expected to fly at TDP Deeksha in Port City today

Over 1 lakh people from across AP to paint city yellow; arrangements in place  

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Organisers making arrangements for TDP Dharma Porata Deeksha at AU Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Monday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadre made all arrangements for the Tuesday’s ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ (fight for justice) in which party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will demand Special Category Status (SCS) to AP and fulfilment of all other bifurcation promises made by the Union government.

All arrangements have been made for the deeksha at Andhra University Engineering College grounds. As the differences between the TDP and the BJP, YSRC and Jana Sena widened, sparks are expected to fly. Fiery speeches by Chandrababu Naidu and his Cabinet colleagues are  expected. The TDP leaders are working hard with an aim to make it a grand success. As per the schedule, the programme will commence at around 4 pm, and  Chandrababu Naidu will stage a dharna from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. Main dais and pandals were erected and tight security arrangement were made as  Naidu along with his Cabinet ministers and many party leaders will participate in the deeksha.

The Chief Minister will return to Vijayawada by special flight at around 9 pm. All the MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party cadre from all 175 Assembly constituencies and all 13 districts are expected to attend the meeting.

Mega dais

The organising committee of the deeksha and the party city wing  constituted 11 committees for the deeksha. Around 100 leaders, including the ministers, MPs, politburo members, local MLAs and members of coordination committee, will share the dais. Cultural programmes will precede the public meeting.
In the last few days, under the supervision of District In-charge Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Nimmkayala Chinnarajappa, along with district Minsters Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, party city and rural district wing presidents and MLAs Vasupalli Ganeshkumar and Panchakarla Rameshbabu have been overseeing the arrangements. The party MLAs are busy mobilising people for the meeting.

2,000 buses hired to ferry people

Each MLA was allotted to mobilise 150-200 bus loads of people for the deeksha. Around 900 buses from APSRTC and another 1,100 of various educational institutions in and around the city were hired for the programme to ferry people. On Sunday and Monday, the organising committee inspected the venue and supervised the arrangements. Around 1.25 lakh people are expected to attend the deeksha. “We made all arrangements for the deeksha at the AU Engineering College grounds and expect more than a lakh people for the programme. We request all the participants to strictly follow the party discipline,” Chinnarajappa said.

