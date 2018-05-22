Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs helped Congress in Karnataka: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the politics in Andhra Pradesh is polluted, BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the TDP has no moral right to comment about what transpired in Karnataka. He said that the TDP ‘is a finished chapter’.Speaking to the media after a meeting with the party officials, Vishnu Kumar Raju said, “We did not form the government in Karnataka as we stuck to our principles, and had not bought MLAs.

In AP, the TDP has over 20 MLAs who won on YSRC ticket and it has even given ministries to some of them. The Congress - JD(S) alliance in Karnataka will be as strange as TDP-YSRC joining hands.” It is learnt that the BJP leaders, including national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish, State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and others met on Sunday. Sources said that an executive committee meeting, the first after Lakshminarayana has been appointed, is likely be held on May 26. It is said that Lakshminarayana will officially take charge by participating in a formal ceremony on that day.

Meanwhile, the national executive member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, N Ramesh Naidu, said that the BJP has proofs that Chief Ministers of both the Telugu-speaking States -- N Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrasekhar Rao -- worked together to prevent the saffron party forming a government in Karnataka. “We have proofs for the same and we will make them public,” he said, in a press meet.