AUCET, AUEET results declared in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: AU Common Entrance Test (AUCET)-2018 and the AU Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET)- 2018 results were declared on Monday. Prof G Nageswara Rao, the Andhra University vice-chancellor, released the results at the Senate Hall of the varsity at the campus here. About 20,379 candidates appeared for both AUCET and AUEET. The exams were conducted on May 14 and 15 at various centres. The admissions will be done for a total of 7,500 seats, including the 3,100 seats in varsity campus.

On the occasion, the V-C said that certificate verification and admissions under special categories such as NSS, NCC, Sports, CAP and NPH would be conducted on June 4 and 5. “The certificate verification for other categories would be taken up from June 7 in four helpline centres at Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Kakinada and Vijayawada,” said Prof Nageswara Rao. Among all the science courses, Seelam Kumari and Ronanki Ramya secured highest marks (93) in Chemical Science and Mathematics wings respectively. P Suman was the topper with 92 marks in the Social Sciences wing,” VC told.

Prof K Rajendra Prasad, the director of the AU Directorate of Admissions, said that admissions into some courses would be done on the basis of the marks of their respective qualifying examination and ranks would be announced after certificates verification. The schedule for certificates verification for these courses and six-year dual degree and twinning programmes will be made available shortly in the website.