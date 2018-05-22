Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan pays tributes to ‘martyrs’ at Sompeta Thermal Porata Stupa

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday assured his support to the farmers and fishermen of Sompeta in their fight against the alleged environmental destruction.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan interacts with farmers at Sompeta on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday assured his support to the farmers and fishermen of Sompeta in their fight against the alleged environmental destruction in the area by Nagarjuna Construction Company.The actor-turned-politician visited Kanchili and Sompeta mandals as part of his porata yatra, which was started from Ichchapuram on Sunday.

Pawan visited ‘Thermal Porata Stupa’ and paid tributes to the farmers who sacrificed their lives during the fight against the proposed thermal power project by Nagarjuna Construction Company. The Jana Sena chief visited the thermal ‘stupa’ after getting an invitation from Paryavaran Parirakshana Samiti members from Sompeta.

When local farmers and agitators brought to his notice that Nagarjuna Construction Company in the name of Savitri Agro Company has started using the acquired land for aqua farming, which, they said, will pollute the surface water and agriculture fields in Sompeta, Pawan extended his support to their fight.
Pawan also interacted with the kin of the farmers who died in the agitation against thermal power project in Sompeta and met the people who sustained injuries in the fight. When Pawan arrived in Kanchili mandal, the local Bentu Oriya community members met him seeking his support to their demand for  ST status.

Tension at lodge
A large number of the matinee idol’s fans thronged the lodge in Palasa, where he camped temporarily. Tension prevailed at the lodge after the actor’s bodyguards manhandled a person for coming near the JSP chief. After the incident, people entered into a heated argument with security personnel. However, police pacified the agitating crowd. In the evening, the power star  conducted a meeting with party workers and  his fans association representatives in the lodge.

