Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP government committed to clean governance says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP government is committed to providing clean governance and there is no corruption in the State.  

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

The CM during Neeru Pragathi programme in Anantapur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP government is committed to providing clean governance and there is no corruption in the State.  

Addressing a public meeting at Roddam village on Monday, he said that the people of the State trusted him and voted to power after bifurcation. He vowed to strive for people’s welfare with emphasis on transparent governance.

Stating that the government had spent Rs 53,000 crore for the construction of irrigation projects in the State, he said that irrigation projects were taken up at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore in Anantapur district alone.

Naidu said that the government had signed 2,864 MoUs with various companies for a total investment of Rs 15.88 lakh crore to promote development in the State. If all the MoUs got materialised, it would generate employment to 39 lakh people in the State, he said.Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said that agriculture loans worth Rs 24,000 crore were waived benefitting lakhs of small and marginal farmers. DWCRA loans worth Rs 10,000 crore were also waived, he said.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrayed Andhra Pradesh by denying Special Category Status, he said that the TDP aligned with the BJP in the last elections with an intention of getting more benefits from the Centre. After the TDP’s pull out from NDA on SCS issue, the BJP regime was trying to destabilise the government in the State, he said.

Earlier, Naidu visited Turakapalem and participated in Grama Darshini programme. He sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the construction of roads and drainage in the village. He also sanctioned a building for Mahila Sangham.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu TDP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

AUCET, AUEET results declared in Andhra Pradesh

TDP smells BJP conspiracy as ex-priest meets BJP chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh

38,000 lap up Locked House Monitoring System app in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures