TDP government committed to clean governance says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP government is committed to providing clean governance and there is no corruption in the State.

Addressing a public meeting at Roddam village on Monday, he said that the people of the State trusted him and voted to power after bifurcation. He vowed to strive for people’s welfare with emphasis on transparent governance.

Stating that the government had spent Rs 53,000 crore for the construction of irrigation projects in the State, he said that irrigation projects were taken up at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore in Anantapur district alone.

Naidu said that the government had signed 2,864 MoUs with various companies for a total investment of Rs 15.88 lakh crore to promote development in the State. If all the MoUs got materialised, it would generate employment to 39 lakh people in the State, he said.Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said that agriculture loans worth Rs 24,000 crore were waived benefitting lakhs of small and marginal farmers. DWCRA loans worth Rs 10,000 crore were also waived, he said.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrayed Andhra Pradesh by denying Special Category Status, he said that the TDP aligned with the BJP in the last elections with an intention of getting more benefits from the Centre. After the TDP’s pull out from NDA on SCS issue, the BJP regime was trying to destabilise the government in the State, he said.

Earlier, Naidu visited Turakapalem and participated in Grama Darshini programme. He sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the construction of roads and drainage in the village. He also sanctioned a building for Mahila Sangham.