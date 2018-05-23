Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Bat man’ throws light on how nipah spreads

Social media is filled with warnings on Nipah Virus, advising people on what to do and not to do.

Published: 23rd May 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social media is filled with warnings on Nipah Virus, advising people on what to do and not to do. Express caught up with two city-based chiropterologists who have been studying bats in different parts of India for the past two decades. According to them, there are 14 species of bats that belong Pteropodidae family, of which 4 are of Pteropus genus in India.

Fruit bats of Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus, are natural host of Nipah virus, says World Health Organisation. Chiropterologist Dr Chelmela Srinivasulu says that while three of the Pteropus genus bats are restricted to Andaman and Nicobar islands, one is commonly found throughout India. These bats are frugivores, meaning they suck the juice out of fruits while leaving the fibre behind. 

“It is scientifically proved that bats are reservoirs of viruses that can been fatal to humans. When pigs or other animals eat the fruits which are eaten or spit out by bats, the viruses may still be alive and the animal too becomes a reservoir of the virus. When someone eats the meat of these animals, there is chance of infection,” said Dr Srinivasulu, who is an assistant professor at Department of Zoology, OU.  He added that he had, during his surveys, seen non-tribal settlers hunting bats for consumption in insular ecosystems.
“We have seen people hunting bats to substitute animal protein intake.

Also, they believe the bat meat has medicinal properties which helps in curing rheumatism and arthritis, which is not true. Apart from this form of direct contact with the bats, researchers who handle bats can also come into direct contact,” said Dr Srinivasulu recalling that he was bitten around four times when he mishandled bats, as part of research. Another chiropterologist Dr Bhargavi Srinivasulu said that they have started raising awareness among communities not to eat bats.

TS to create separate wards

Urging people not to panic, Telangana  Health minister C Laxma Reddy on Tuesday said that they are creating separate wards at Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and MGM Hospital-Warangal where suspected patients would be isolated. He said that they have contacted National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Manipal Center for Virology and Research (MCVR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune, to send samples.  

District Health Officials in Mangaluru said they have received two suspected cases of NIPAH virus, one from a government hospital and another from a private hospital, and the samples have been sent for confirmation. The suspected patients are not critical but are being treated in seclusion, with all preventive measures  in place, they said. Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, District Health Officer, Dr M Ramakrishna Rao said that between the two cases, one is from Kerala with travel history of visiting Kozhikode, while another is a local person from the city. The samples have been sent to Manipal Centre for Viral Research at Manipal .

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Social media Nipah Virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold