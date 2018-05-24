Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Acquire land for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited project', says Guntur administration

The joint collector also interacted with the landholders and directed the HPCL representatives, present on the occasion, to buy the lands if the owners were willing to sell them.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:10 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: For Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) pipeline laying project from Vijayawada to Chennai, Guntur administration has directed its officials to initiate land acquisition in four mandals of the district. In a recent review meeting, Guntur Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz said tehsildars and other officials concerned were asked to start acquiring lands in Achampeta, Eepuru, Rompicharla and Vinukonda mandals from landholders after completion of a survey.

The joint collector also interacted with the landholders and directed the HPCL representatives, present on the occasion, to buy the lands if the owners were willing to sell them. The officials from the oil company were also asked to interact with the farmers as per the procedure.

