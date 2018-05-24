Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directs DGP to step up vigil

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed the police officials to increase vigil on anti-social elements. Suggesting Director General of Police M Malakondaiah to review the law and order situation, Naidu instructed police officials to take stringent action against those spreading rumours and creating panic among public.

Taking serious note of the recent untoward incidents, like that of a mob attacking the police station in Guntur city and villagers murdering a youth in Visakhapatnam district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu derscored the need for more vigil to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

While reviewing the water levels in reservoirs, the CM directed the officials to prepare a plan for releasing irrigation water in the coming Kharif season. He said that better water management coupled with efficient water conservation measures will ensure better results.