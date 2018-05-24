Andhra Pradesh Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh tweets steps being taken in Uddanam area

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan issued a warning to the government that he will observe a day-long deeksha if the government fails to address the issues related to Uddanam kidney victims within 48 hours, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh, in a series of tweets, explained the steps being taken by the State government on the problem of CKD in Uddanam area of Srikakulam district.

He said mass screening for CKD cases in seven mandals with high prevalence was taken up by deploying 15 special mobile medical teams. As many as 1,01,593 people were screened for CKD by collecting blood samples for Serum Creatinine and blood urea. As many as 13,093 with abnormal test results were identified and referred to four CHCs for comprehensive evaluation and management. A new lab was established at CHC, Sompeta, for follow up of CKD cases under PPP (NTR Vaidya Parikshalu).

“Three new dialysis centres were established at CHCs of Palasa, Sompeta and AH, Palakonda in addition to the existing dialysis centres at RIMS, Srikakulam and AH, Tekkali, he tweeted. Now, in all five dialysis centres, a total of 50 dialysis machines are operated with three sessions per day to meet the demand in the area. Till now, 798 patients were provided dialysis services and 64,816 sessions were conducted. Nephrologist services are made available once in 15 days at these dialysis centres, the minister tweeted.

All CKD patients undergoing dialysis services in government dialysis centres are also being given a monthly pension of `2,500.

As a preventive measure, safe drinking water is provided by establishing seven RO plants at a cost of `17 crore in Uddanam area.The George Institute for Global Health, Australia, was selected in competitive Grand Challenge method based on merit by ICMR to conduct research to find the root causes of the CKD problem in Uddanam area and take effective preventive measures. A Research Centre was established at VIMS, Visakhapatnam, and field activities are in progress in Uddanam area, he said.