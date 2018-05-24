Andhra Pradesh's Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan gives 48-hr ultimatum to government on CKD issue

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday demanded that the State government come up with proper precautionary measures to eradicate CKD from Uddanam in the next 48 hours. He also demanded that the government declare a health emergency in view of CKD prevalence in Uddanam.

Interacting with kidney patients at KR Kalyana Mandapam in Palasa on the fourth day of his Praja Porata Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said the government should be ashamed of keeping the crucial health ministry vacant. He demanded immediate appointment of health minister in the State.He also said he would go on hunger strike for a day if his demands with regard to CKD were not met within the next 48 hours. Though JSP highlighted the issue globally and convinced the doctors from the renowned Harward University to treat the patients, the State government had failed in using their services. It was due to the efforts of JSP that the State government had set up three more dialysis centres in the district. As dialysis services were needed in the final stage, efforts should be made to provide medical services to CKD patients immediately to prolong their life, he added.

Praja Porata Yatra at Tekkali

For setting up any type of industry anywhere, more than 70% of the local people must give their nod, said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. Addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi junction in Tekkali on Wednesday evening, he said as the then government had violated the norms and established a thermal power project at Kakarapalli in Santabommali mandal, three people died and many others were injured in police firing during an agitation in 2011. Without taking the earlier incidents into account, the present government is also gearing up to establish a port at Bhavanapadu, he added.

Though local fishermen were demanding setting up a fishing harbour, the government had turned a deaf ear to their appeal, he said and recalled that the Shipping Corporation of India had advised the government to take 26% of the share from the proposed port at Bhavanapadu. “Why did the government agree to take only 2.6% share from the Adani group?” the actor-turned politician questioned.

Commenting on local MLA and Transport Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, he said though he was an important leader in the State, he had failed to address key issues like Uddanam kidney diseases. Recalling 2014 elections, he said that because of his campaign and the support of Jana Sena force, he (Atchannaidu) came into power. The TDP had a severe drubbing in Telangana as it worked for the party’s interests, ignoring the welfare of people, he said, adding that the party would meet the same fate in AP if it did not change.