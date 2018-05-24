Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan gives 48-hr ultimatum to government on CKD issue

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday demanded that the State government come up with proper precautionary measures to eradicate CKD from Uddanam in the next 48 hours.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan addressing a gathering at Tekkali on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday demanded that the State government come up with proper precautionary measures to eradicate CKD from Uddanam in the next 48 hours. He also demanded that the government declare a health emergency in view of CKD prevalence in Uddanam.

Interacting with kidney patients at KR Kalyana Mandapam in Palasa on the fourth day of his Praja Porata Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said the government should be ashamed of keeping the crucial health ministry vacant. He demanded immediate appointment of health minister in the State.He also said he would go on hunger strike for a day if his demands with regard to CKD were not  met within the next 48 hours. Though JSP highlighted the issue globally and convinced the doctors from the renowned Harward University to treat the patients, the State government had failed in using their services. It was due to the efforts of JSP that the State government had set up three more dialysis centres in the district. As dialysis services were needed in the final stage, efforts should be made to provide medical services to CKD patients immediately to prolong their life, he added.  

Praja Porata Yatra at Tekkali

For setting up any type of industry anywhere, more than 70% of the local people must give their nod, said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. Addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi junction in Tekkali on Wednesday evening, he said as the then government had violated the norms and established a thermal power project at Kakarapalli in Santabommali mandal, three people died and many others were injured in police firing during an agitation in 2011. Without taking the earlier incidents into account, the present government is also gearing up to establish a port at Bhavanapadu, he added.

Though local fishermen were demanding setting up a fishing harbour, the government had turned a deaf ear to their appeal, he said and recalled that the Shipping Corporation of India had advised the government to take 26% of the share from the proposed port at Bhavanapadu. “Why did the government agree to take only 2.6% share from the Adani group?” the actor-turned politician questioned.

Commenting on local MLA and Transport Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, he said though he was an important leader in the State, he had failed to address key issues like Uddanam kidney diseases. Recalling 2014 elections, he said that because of his campaign and the support of Jana Sena force, he (Atchannaidu) came into power. The TDP had a severe drubbing in Telangana as it worked for the party’s interests, ignoring the welfare of people, he said, adding that the party would meet the same fate in AP if it did not change.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day