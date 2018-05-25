27 arrested on charge of cricket betting in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police arrested 27 persons and seized Rs 5.51 lakh, communicator boxes, mobile phones and other equipment at Tenali in Guntur district on Thursday.Addressing a press conference here, Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala aidu said on receipt of a complaint from Pathan Sharif Khan against cricket betting, the police conducted raids and arrested 27 persons. The police also seized Rs 5.51 lakh, 18 smartphones, one laptop and a TV.

The police arrested main bookie Gunti Venkat of Vijayawada. Venkat is a habitual offender and a suspect sheet has been opened against him at One Town Police Station in Tenali.The police also arrested sub-bookies Chinasambasiva Rao, Kanaparthi Ratna Raju, Perikam Manikrishna and Polisetty Ramu and 19 punters in the cricket betting case.The SP appreciated Tenali One Town CI M Srinivasa Rao, SIs P Sivaji and PV Subba Rao, head constable P Mangadara Rao and constables K Venkatesh, G Malleswara Rao and K Rama Rao for nabbing the cricket bookies and punters.