Home States Andhra Pradesh

27 arrested on charge of cricket betting in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

 The Guntur rural police arrested 27 persons and seized `5.51 lakh, communicator boxes, mobile phones and other equipment at Tenali in Guntur district on Thursday.Addressing a press confere

Published: 25th May 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police arrested 27 persons and seized Rs 5.51 lakh, communicator boxes, mobile phones and other equipment at Tenali in Guntur district on Thursday.Addressing a press conference here, Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala aidu said on receipt of a complaint from Pathan Sharif Khan against cricket betting, the police conducted raids and arrested 27 persons. The police also seized Rs 5.51 lakh, 18 smartphones, one laptop and a TV. 

The police arrested main bookie Gunti Venkat of Vijayawada. Venkat is a habitual offender and a suspect sheet has been opened against him at One Town Police Station in Tenali.The police also arrested sub-bookies Chinasambasiva Rao, Kanaparthi Ratna Raju, Perikam Manikrishna and Polisetty Ramu and 19 punters in the cricket betting case.The SP appreciated Tenali One Town CI M Srinivasa Rao, SIs P Sivaji and PV Subba Rao, head constable P Mangadara Rao and constables K Venkatesh, G Malleswara Rao and K Rama Rao for nabbing the cricket bookies and punters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka