40 more model police stations on anvil in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Home Minister N Chinna Rajappa announced that the State government had decided to develop 40 more police stations into model police stations. He inaugurated five model stations – three in Chittoor and two in Tirupati, on Thursday, at an official programme organised by the police department.

After the inauguration of the west police station in the town, he interacted with the media. He said that so far, six police stations have been converted, and the Police Housing Corporation will take up the construction of remaining stations soon.

The Home Minister appealed to the public that parents should take care of their children in all aspects, particularly, who have female children must be vigilant on their girl child’s welfare and security.

Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy, MP N Siva Prasad, Chittoor MLA Satyaprabha and others participated.