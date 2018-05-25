Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu predicts Karnataka-like fractured poll verdict in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday predicted a Karnataka-type fractured verdict in Telangana in the 2019 elections. He said his party would play a crucial role in the formation of government in TS. While addressing the Telangana TDP’s Mahanadu here on Thursday, Naidu kept his cards close to his chest with regard to allying with the Congress in Telangana. “In politics, we should not disclose our future political moves. We will take appropriate decisions at an appropriate time with regard to forging alliances,” he said.

Naidu, who had met leaders of various regional parties in Bengaluru on Wednesday, said that he was confident that the alliance of all these parties would do justice to Telugu people both in AP and Telangana “who have been deceived by the BJP government at the Centre.”

Alleging that grave injustice was done to both the Telugu-speaking States by the Narendra Modi government, Naidu gave a call to people of the two States to jointly fight against the BJP. “The Central government did nothing for either AP or TS. It has not released sufficient funds to these States in the past four years. They have not implemented the promises made at the time of bifurcation. Tribal university and Bayyaram steel factory have not been set up in TS. Likewise, special category status is denied to AP,” he remarked.

“The Centre has sanctioned `3,000 crore for erecting the statue of Vallabhbhai Patel and released funds generously for Sivaji statue in the states ruled by it. Why is it not releasing funds to AP and TS? Why is it being vindictive to Telugus?” he asked.

Naidu hopes to play king-maker at Centre

Recalling how the TDP had played a decisive role in forming the National Front and United Front governments at the Centre in the past, Naidu said after 2019 polls, his party will again play a decisive role in forming the government at the Centre and deciding the next Prime Minister. “So far, only one experiment has been done with regard to forming a Front with non-BJP and non-Congress parties in the country. That was United Front, which was formed at the behest of TDP. I am sure TDP will once again do this at national level in 2019. We will unite all regional parties in the country and fight against the Centre till justice is served to Telugus,” he said in an indirect remark on TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed Federal Front. Interestingly, Naidu chose not to criticise KCR or his government during his hour-long speech.