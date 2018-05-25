Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu says no ambition of becoming PM

By ANI

ANDHRA PRADESH: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that he has no ambition to become the prime minister of the country.

This came after Telegu Desam Party supporters raised slogans at the Mahanadu meeting in Hyderabad saying that Chandrababu Naidu should become the Prime Minister.

TDP Mahanadu started on Thursday afternoon in Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad. The event started with L. Ramana Rao paying tributes to late NT Rama Rao. Devender Goud, senior leader of TDP, R. Krishnayya and many other leaders were present in the event.

Chandrababu Naidu was the main chief guest for this event.

CM Naidu said, "Although we are not in power for 14 years, now I have confidence that we can carry this flag on our shoulders by witnessing your support for me. You people were support for the party. You were growing for four years and now I am feeling that no one stop you people. No one can do anything in the coming elections in 2019."

In his speech, he said Telugu Desam Party government was the one who met Bill Gates several times and brought Microsoft to the city.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi he said, "Money for bullet train is being given to Mumbai, Delhi but not Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. I supported demonetisation but today we are not able to find money in ATM's and not able to spend our own money."

Slamming the BJP at the Centre, he said,"I was the only person to raise my voice in parliament in the matter of triple talaq. We waited for four years and waited but we didn't get any support from them, that is the reason I came out from NDA and passed no-confidence motion for the first."

Evoking the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka polls, he said, " The same what had happened in Karnataka elections will be repeated even here in Telangana."

He further said that all the state parties are bonding together for the development of the country.

"We will even take care of the state public along. We all will work together" he said.