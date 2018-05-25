Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu: BJP, YSRC spreading rumours of TDP links with Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu went to Bengaluru as he was invited by the JD (S) to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu took strong exception to the BJP and YSRC leaders making an issue out of it.In a statement here on Thursday, Ramakrishnudu took exception to both the Opposition parties spreading rumours that TDP had links with the Congress. He was particularly critical of both the parties for highlighting Naidu shaking hands with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Finance Minister said the culture of both YSRC and BJP and their lack of respect for the Indian tradition. “It is our tradition to extend greetings to people who share the dais. But, by making it an issue, both the parties are resorting to cheap politics,’’ he alleged.Ramakrishnudu said that Naidu had met with leaders of several regional and Left parties during his visit to Bengaluru and explained to them about the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

“But those who are making allegations over Naidu’s visit should remember that he went to Bengaluru after getting invitation from JD(S) and not from the Congress party. As Naidu was crucial in making JD(S) founder HD Deve Gowda the Prime Minister he has a special bonding with him. So, Naidu attended the swearing-in ceremony of his son,’’ the Finance Minister said.

Launching a broadside against YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, he sought to know why he did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM. “As you (Jagan) worked for the success of BJP in Karnataka elections and are aspiring to align with the saffron party in 2019 elections, you skipped the event,’’ Ramakrishnudu remarked.

Stating that everyone knew about the image of Naidu in national politics and his role in the formation of United Front and National Front, he said because of this Naidu had received the respect of all political parties in Bengaluru. Maintaining that the TDP will bag all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, he said that the meeting of leaders of regional and Left parties in Bengaluru is the beginning of formation of non-BJP government at the Centre in 2019.

Jupudi flays Jagan for being silent on Shah’s remarks against Archbishop

TDP leader and SC Corporation Chairman Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, in an open letter to YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has sought to know why the Leader of the Opposition did not respond to the objectionable remarks made by BJP chief Amit Shah against Archbishop Anil Joseph.

“Though Christian and Dalit associations extended support to Anil Joseph, who called upon priests and churches to hold a year-long prayer campaign for the country to protect its democratic principles and secular fabric ahead of the 2019 General Elections, you (Jagan) failed to react on the issue and remained silent on the remarks made by Shah,” he said.