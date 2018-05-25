Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Pandemonium breaks loose at East Godavari ZP meeting over sand mining issue

East Godavari Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Thursday turned the stage for an acrimonious fight between Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Reddy Subrahmanyam and YSR.

Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Reddy Subrahmanyam throwing a water bottle at the YSRC legislator Chirla Jaggireddy in Kakinada on Thursday | Express

KAKINADA: East Godavari Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Thursday turned the stage for an acrimonious fight between Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Reddy Subrahmanyam and YSR Congress MLA Chirla Jaggireddy. The leaders hurled unparliamentary language against each other and at one stage Subrahmanyam lost his patience and threw name plates and water bottles at the YSRC legislator. With the situation going out of control, the meeting was postponed for an hour by the chairman. 

The ZP general body meeting presided over by ZP chairman Jyothula Naveen Kumar started at 11 am. When Opposition leader Sakha Prasanna Kumar raised the sand mining issue, Subrahmanyam objected. This triggered an argument for 15 minutes between two leaders. Prasanna Kumar demanded that the district collector Karthikeya Mishra clarify on the issue.

Following this, the collector said that only 5,000 cubic meters of sand would be given to any one and ruled out allowing people to take as much as they want. “This is being followed as per the State government’s policy,” he said. However, fresh sand supply would be made available to people soon, he said.   

Subrahmanyam said that some persons were stealing sand at three sand reaches in Kothapeta mandal. He alleged that the issue was  well-known to Kothapeta MLA Jaggireddy. In the counter attack, Jaggireddy said everybody knew who was stealing sand and sending it to Vizag Steel Plant. This incensed Subrahmanyam berated the MLA and hit back using unparliamentary language.Later the ZPTC meeting recommenced. Parliamentarians P Ravindra Babu and Thota Narasimham and joint collector Mallikarjuna Rao, MLAs and others attended the meeting.

Bedlam at meeting
When Opposition leader Sakha Prasanna Kumar raised the sand mining issue, Subrahmanyam objected
At one stage Subrahmanyam lost his patience and threw name plates and water bottles at YSR Congress MLA Chirla Jaggireddy
With the situation going out of control, the meeting was postponed for an hour by ZP chairman Jyothula Naveen Kumar

