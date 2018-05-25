Andhra Pradesh: Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely, predicts India Meteorological Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that thunderstorm and lightning strikes may occur in the State for the next 2-3 days. However, the day temperatures in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema region are hovering over 41 degree Celsius. On Thursday, Nandyal and Kurnool recorded 42 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature recorded in the State. According to IMD, thunderstorms along with gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema region due to convergent activity which takes place before the onset of monsoon.

Speaking about the weather trends in the State, K Nagarathna, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD, Hyderabad, said, “There will be thunderstorm activity and thunder bolts for the next two days. It is very common around this time of the year to witness pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorm activity. Even as the day temperatures rise in summer, the mercury levels are likely to drop by about a degree or two in the evenings when there is a possibility of light showers and thunderstorm,” she said.

Districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds. However, the temperature in these district will be slightly higher than normal. Also severe humid conditions may prevail across the State, predicts IMD.