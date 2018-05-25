Boat capsize: Launch owner, driver held in Polavaram of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: The police arrested the owner and driver of the ill-fated launch that capsized in River Godavari at Vadapalli in Polavaram mandal.Addressing the media at Polavaram police station on Thursday afternoon, Polavaram DSP ATV Ravi Kumar said that on May 15, about 35 women, children and men from Talluru, Gonduru and Kondamodalu villages in Devipatnam mandal boarded Lakshmi Venkateswara launch at Devipatnam at 4 pm.

After one hour of travel, the passengers pleaded with launch owner Sheikh Khaja Mohiuddin and driver Bandi Mohan Rao to turn the boat towards the river bund following the rain accompanied with gusty winds. Without paying heed to their plea, the duo drove the launch. When the launch reached Vadapalli-Manturu area, it tilted and capsized. A few passengers who knew swimming, swam to safety. The capsized boat was found 100 metres away from the river bund at Vadapalli on May 16 around 2 pm, the DSP pointed out.

On May 16, 15 bodies were fished out from the river and on May 17, four more bodies were fished out. Based on the complaint from Polavaram mandal tahsildar Ch Ravi Kumar, Polavaram sub-inspector K Srihari Rao registered a case. Polavaram DSP Ravi Kumar who investigated the case, said the passengers were not given life jackets and the launch was loaded with rice and cement bags which lead to boat capsize.

On Wednesday evening, Khaja Mohiuddin and Bandi Mohan Rao surrendered before the VRO of Kondrukota in Polavaram mandal. The police team reached Kondrukota and shifted the accused to Polavaram police station. The duo were produced before the court in Jangareddigudem. Polavaram CI Ramesh Babu and SI G Srihari Rao were also present in the press conference.