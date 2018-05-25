Man held for killing 27-year-old son in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The police on Thursday arrested a man for killing his son, who had been allegedly harassing them for money. The deceased was identified as C Sivaramakrishnan Reddy, a BTech and an MBA graduate (27). Earlier, Sivaramakrishna’s mother claimed that she killed her son.Disclosing the details to the media, DSP (Law and Order) Ravi Varma said on May 21, Sivaramakrishna pressured his parents to give him some money to set up business.

He also tried to assault his parents with an iron rod. Enraged over his son’s behaviour, father Prathap Reddy hit the former with the same rod resulting in his instantaneous death. Accused Prathap Reddy earlier worked as a principal at Sri Chaitanya Institutions in Tirupati and later set up a small business in Kakinada. One Town Inspector AS Rao took up investigation.