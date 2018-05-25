Home States Andhra Pradesh

Municipal vice-chief booked in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh

Sullurpet police booked municipal vice-chairperson G Eswaramma for misusing Rs 9 crore, which was borrowed from the State Bank of India.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Sullurpet police booked municipal vice-chairperson G Eswaramma for misusing `9 crore, which was borrowed from the State Bank of India.The district cooperative officials had lodged a complaint with the police for recovery of Rs 7 crore dues from her. Now, she is absconding. According to the police, Eswaramma of Telugu Desam represents a voluntary organisation Camel, and she borrowed `9.21 crore from the SBI long ago in the name of Camel Women’s Cooperative Society for giving loans to self-help groups. 

But, as per the complaint, the society had not repaid `7.08 crore.The police took the municipal vice-chairperson into custody for questioning in this regard. But she managed to go free. Sullurpet Sub-Inspector Indrasena Reddy said that they had registered a case against her under Sections 405, 409, 418, 420 and 423 of IPC. A manhunt has been launched to nab Eswaramma, he added.

