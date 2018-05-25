Nav Nirman Deeksha from June 2; Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend event on first day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that the government will not celebrate the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2 and will take Navnirman Deeksha from June 2 to 8. On June 2, Naidu will attend the event at Benz Circle in Vijayawada.At a meeting with officials at Undavalli, near here, on Thursday, he said that this year, the State would ot celebrate the formation of Andhra Pradesh, but increase awareness of the injustice meted out to it after bifurcation.

“The economy of Telangana depends primarily on its service sector and Hyderabad generates a large portion of its income. While they rank second in South India, we will take at least seven years to increase our per capita income and be on par with other States. This year, Nav Nirman Deeksha should be dedicated to all the work and development in the State in the last four years,” said Naidu.

The chief Minister said in spite of not getting much support from the Centre, the State government had registered immense only due to hard work. Even though the per capita income of the State was the lowest in South India, the pace of its growth was the fastest, he added. The seven-day programme would start on June 2 with a pledge. The programmes would spread awareness about the Bifurcation Act, assurances given by the Centre and the benefits that would come to the State if SCS was granted to it.

What’s in store during programme

On June 3, the programmes will be dedicated to irrigation initiatives, water security and the goal to make the state drought-free. They will also include initiatives to increase drinking water supply, the Polavaram Irrigation Project and all priority irrigation projects.

June 4 will be dedicated to farmers’ welfare, food security, civil supplies, agriculture and allied sectors, and the goal to increase crop intensity using rain guns, MI tanks and other services in spite of rainfall deficit.

On June 5, programmes will be dedicated to welfare initiatives, inclusive growth, women and child development, Kutumba Vikasam, Samaja Vikasam, SHGs, Sadhikara Mithras, the public distribution system and health.

On June 6, programmes related to initiatives taken up under the human resources development in education, employment, industries, service and skill development sectors to be highlighted.

On June 7, awareness will be spread about infrastructure development across the State, including power, gas, cement roads and electricity and AP FiberGrid.

On the final day, the programmes will talk about good governance, and initiatives like Certificate-Less Governance System, e-Pragati, anti-corruption services, happiness index and technological developments.